Allworth Financial LP Acquires 9,280 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 152.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.