Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Illumina reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $15.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,945. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.38. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.