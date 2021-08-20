Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,888,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.