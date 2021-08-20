IQ.cash (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $150,479.04

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $150,479.04 and approximately $14,578.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

