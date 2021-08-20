Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Expands By 18.1%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCURF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 240,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

