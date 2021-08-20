Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Maritime Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,797. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.
About Maritime Resources
