Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Maritime Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,797. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.