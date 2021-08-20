$0.62 EPS Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

ETD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,020. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $607.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

