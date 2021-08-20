Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,528,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 19,123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NLLSF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 171,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

