Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $677.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $670.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

