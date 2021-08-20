American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 620,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,013,868. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

