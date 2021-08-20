The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 4.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $395.79. 57,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.