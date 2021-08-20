Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Shares of ARCE stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,076. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.20 million, a P/E ratio of 293.91 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

