Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,888. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

