Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.25 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.75. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 214.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,900. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.28.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSLS. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $256,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $4,083,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band ? System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.