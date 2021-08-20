JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

HKMPF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

