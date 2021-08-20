Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 1,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,149. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 3.31. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in NN by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 598,449 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NN by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

