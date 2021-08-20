Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 1,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,149. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 3.31. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on NNBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.
NN Company Profile
NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.
