Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLFPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 4,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

