Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells 9,033 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dominique Grau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

