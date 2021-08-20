LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,058. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSI Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 415.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of LSI Industries worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.