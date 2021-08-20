Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 554 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.06. 48,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.87. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

