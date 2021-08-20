Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 307,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.91.

CRM traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.01. The company had a trading volume of 146,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

