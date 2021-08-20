Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

SO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. 164,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

