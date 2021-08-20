Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $15.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,729.00. 7,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,575.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.