Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,725.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,575.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

