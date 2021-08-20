Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,727,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $840.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,051. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $817.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 218.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.