FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.540-$6.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.FMC also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.390 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,156. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

