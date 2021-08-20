The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $348.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.78.

EL opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 551.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

