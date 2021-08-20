Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,709,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.