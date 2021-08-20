Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $129.02. 55,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,685. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.