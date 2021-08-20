Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,190 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,288% compared to the average daily volume of 446 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,890. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

