Axis DeFi (AXIS) One Day Volume Tops $135,502.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $739,985.54 and $135,502.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00852693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

