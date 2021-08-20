Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

SBLK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,968. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

