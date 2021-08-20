Ragnarok Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $7,910.62 and approximately $233.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

