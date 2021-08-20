Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 6.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.15. 2,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

