Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,816 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,602% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,307. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 260,232 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

