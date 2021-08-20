iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,308 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 275% compared to the average volume of 883 put options.
Shares of MCHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. 288,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.19. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $97.55.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
