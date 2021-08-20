iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,308 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 275% compared to the average volume of 883 put options.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. 288,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.19. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,286,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

