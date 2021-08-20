Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.