$111.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post sales of $111.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $475.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,178.69. 136,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,477.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

