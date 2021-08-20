Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.63. 212,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $265.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

