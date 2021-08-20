Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $457.87. 71,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

