Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 596,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,030,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

