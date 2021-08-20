Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.36.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 1,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,634 shares of company stock worth $345,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

