Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $28,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.51. 67,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.