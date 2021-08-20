Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.32. The stock had a trading volume of 257,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,435. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

