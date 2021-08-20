Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,516 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,290.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. The company has a market capitalization of $472.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.