DAO Maker (DAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.98 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $79.11 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00004387 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00144252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00149079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.62 or 0.99827549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00922330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.62 or 0.06757422 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

