Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Tops $3.69 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $1,585.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00144252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00149079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.62 or 0.99827549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00922330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.62 or 0.06757422 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICNQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.