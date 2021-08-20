LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0714 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $7.53 million and $235,333.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00857644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,670,764 coins and its circulating supply is 105,464,541 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.