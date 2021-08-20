Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,684 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 113,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. 12,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.