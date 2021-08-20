Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.80.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $245.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.